Tournament Scoreboard, Weekend Recap Of Tournament Games

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was a busy Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center. Rene Cloukey has the update on this morning tournament scoreboard.

stand up Saturday was breakfast to bedtime at the Cross insurance Center and County teams were looking to advance to the semifinals

The first game of the session had Houlton/GHCA taking on Washington Academy. Shiretowners beat Washington Academy on the regular season.

This one was a foul shooting contest early for Houlton. They were able to register the victory. They put 29 points on the board in the first half and they roll to the victory over

Washington Academy Raiders. 54 32 final. Amelia Callnan was the leading scorer for the Shires. She ended with 13 points and Kaitlyn Kinney had 10. Shiretowners will now play on Wednesday morning against Old Town

(Amelia Callnan):” A lot of our outside shots were not going in very well. So we went to the basket and shot our free throws good. We have had a lot of practice recently.”

(Clyde Warman):”We got in a little bit of foul trouble early and I had to sit some my starters throughout the second half of the first and the second quarters. Bench players came in and played well and made free throws.”

Then it was the Old Town Coyotes undefeated and the favorite taking on Presque Isle. Old Town jumped out to the 18-2 lead after the first quarter and they were up 34 14 at the half. Old Town was able to register the win as they cruise to the semifinals with the win over Presque Isle The final 57-25

The Class D quarterfinals began on Saturday afternoon. The sixth ranked East Grand Vikings taking on Machias. It is a rematch of last years quarterfinal game and this time Eastr Grand

pulled off the upset and they win 45 27. The first time they have been in the semifinals since 2001. They were led in scoring by Phoebe Foss who had 16 points and Emma Davis with 11.

and now it’s a semifinal matchup on Thursday

(Phoebe Foss):” This feels crazy. We needed to play good defense and we are super excited to move on.

( Matt Day):” Last year I was down in Texas and it killed me to be down there. I really got to enjoy this year though. I got to see their faces and it was amazing. Getting the win

is an extra bonus.”

The second girls games had the undefeated Wisdom pioneers taking on Jonesport-Beals. Wisdom just two much for Jonesport-Beals. Lilly Roy and Olivia Ouellette started the scoring for the Pioneers.

Wisdom advances to the next round. They win 62 29. Lilly Roy led the way with 29 and Olivia Ouellette added 17.That sets up third matchup with East Grand

(Olivia Ouellette):” It was a good game to get the nerves out. It is a big stadium. This is big for us and it is great to be back here to play in the tournament and I feel we did well today.”

(Scott Pelletier):” A win is a win and we move on. We got East Grand next and we are hoping to play better, but a great win none the less.”

and the boys were back on the floor for the final two games of the night session. First one Katahdin taking on Schenck. Close game in the first half, but Schenck was able to use

their depth and athleticism as they kept putting pressure on Katahdin. They build up a 20 point lead after three quarters and they roll to the victory as Schenck advanes to the semifinals.

The final game of the session had the Wisdom Pioneers going up against one of the co favorites in Class D The Machias Bulldogs. Once again Machias proved they are trying to make a

statement and avenge their loss last year. They jumped out to the lead over Wisdom early and they roll to the victory. Once again Shane Feeney showing he is one of the top players in Class D in the North. Machias wins and advances.

And a quick recap of the Friday night action The Caribou girls advanced to the semifinals for the first time in over 15 years. They stopped Washington Academy 68 39. Madelynn Deprey led the way with 28 points.

(Madelyn Morrow):” We wanted to come out strong coach always says defense is key. We just came out as best as we could and make it work for us.”

(Madelynn Deprey):”We knew we had a lot of potential and we had to work hard.”

Then it was the Caribou boys turn they were taking on Orono. The Red Riots build up a big lead in the first half, the Vikings were able to cut it in the second half, but Orono picks up the win 50-40 over Caribou

Then it was the Presque Isle Wildcats looked to pull off the upset over Winslow. The Black Raiders had stopped the Wildcats twice on the season, but th Cats turned up the defense and

Malachi Cummings was the high scorer for the Cats. They pull the upset over the second seed. They win 65 45. After the game the key word was defense.

(Malachi Cummings):”It’s our all over the place defense. Putting pressure on the ball at all times. Jason is one of the best players in the State I have so much respect for him, but we played good defense and that is what

gets everything else going too.”

(Jack Hallett):”Team saying is pride hustle defense all the way around. The guys in practice have been pushing us We really played as a team.”

Monday will be another very busy at the cross insurance center starting at 9 am and going into late evening. Reporting from the Cross Insurance Center I’m Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports

