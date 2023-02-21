World Pond Hockey Championships returns for its 20th year

PLASTER ROCK, New Brunswick (WAGM) - The World Pond Hockey Championships made its return this past weekend after a two year hiatus. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was in Plaster Rock, New Brunswick on Saturday for the event and has the story.

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, The World Pond Hockey Championships returned. The event ran from February 16th to 19th, and marked the 20th year of its existence. President of the World Pond Hockey Championships, Danny Braun, says there was a lot of excitement.

Danny Braun, President of the World Pond Hockey Championships: “We had our opening ceremony on Thursday, and the community is certainly excited to have teams back, the volunteers are excited to see the teams back, and the teams are excited to be back. So everybody has been in a shut down, and they are looking forward to meeting some people they haven’t seen in a few years, and everybody has been really enjoying it.”

Braun says it was a little bit of a slow start due to the warm temperatures at the beginning of the weekend.

Danny Braun: “We had a lot of standing water around, and actually had to postpone Thursday evening games, and build them in the schedule yesterday. We did have some time in the morning, so we did get those things done and got back on a regular schedule. Although the snow all day yesterday was just a constant battle of snow here to keep the rinks cleaned off, but everybody chipped in, even the players helping out.”

The event brings people to play pond hockey from the United States, Canada, Denmark, England, and more. Alex Guest was a participant in the event and played for the McCains Zebras. He says it was great to play in the championships, and playing with different teams from different parts of the world.

Alex Guest: “I think just the people with the sense of the community with the event. Everybody comes here from all over the world and just playing some pond hockey. Yesterday was a little rough with the weather, but still a lot of fun. Everybody got out, played hard, and it’s gorgeous today.”

Braun says this couldn’t have been possible without the help of the volunteers.

Danny Braun: “The effort of our volunteers put in, to see what they battle through this year just with weather. Like Tuesday or Wednesday night when we set up the lights up, the ice was perfect, and no snow around other than the banks. Look kind of pristine., and then mother nature took over and said we are going to throw you a curveball. But they have dealt with admirably, and we are back on schedule.

He says he is already looking forward to the event next year. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

