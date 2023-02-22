Caribou Fire Department Rescues Man From Caribou Stream

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department " On Tuesday, February 21st, at 10:14pm, Caribou Fire Department received an alert from Caribou Police Department of a male in Caribou Stream near Main St and Water St. CFAD responded with an Engine, Ambulance and mixture of Career and Paid Call personnel. Crews arrived and found a male subject near the shore line in the water. Crews performed a rope rescue and successfully retrieved the victim without incident. The victim was transported by EMS to a local facility. The call was cleared after 22 minutes.”

