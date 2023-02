Changes Made To Tournament Schedule Due To Weather

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Due to the impending storm, Thursday’s games have been rescheduled. Here is the Revised Schedule

Wednesday is now an eight game day

Girls

Ellsworth vs Caribou play at 9 am

Houlton/GHCA vs Old Town 10:30 am

Boys

Presque Isle vs Orono 12 pm

Old Town vs Ellsworth 1:30 pm

Afternoon Session-

Class D quarterfinal

Boys

Schenck vs Machias 4 PM

SAHS VS Bangor Christian 5:30 pm

Girls Class D will play at normal time

East Grand vs Wisdom 7 pm

SAHS vs Deer Isle Stonington 8:30

Friday schedule

Class C semifinals

Hodgdon vs PVHS 2 pm

3:30 pm Winners of Wednesday afternoons games

Class C Boys semifinals

Dexter vs Fort Kent 7 pm

8:30 winners of Wednesday nights game.

Championship Saturday

Six games

Class D at 9 am and 10;30 am

Class B

2 pm and 3:30 pm

Class C

7 pm and 8:30 pm

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.