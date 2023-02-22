Follow-Up Friday: How Cell Phone Technology Has Changed In 21 Years

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The past 21 years have seen the cellular phone industry go through an incredible transformation. As we saw in this week’s Throwback Thursday, the beginning of the popularization of cell phones and a technology didn’t quite catch on. In this week’s Follow-up Friday, Corey Bouchard takes a look at how cell phones have evolved to become multipurpose devices that allow people to stay connected, informed, and entertained in ways that were once unimaginable

Tabatha mckay - Area VP / General Manager - US Cellular “Cell phones have had an amazing evolution in the past 20 years or so”

Tabatha McKay, Area VP and General Manager at US Cellular notes that when cell phones first became popular, they only served one purpose…talking.

Tabatha " Cellular phones when they were launched they were big and bulky they were used for one thing and the technology was hard to get into one small compact device”

For a long time, McKay says phone companies were focused on making the phones smaller and smaller. that is, until the rise of text messages. Text messages brought full qwerty keyboards to phones, and the advancement of the touch screen and apps.

Tabatha” As cellular phones evolved they’ve started to get a little bit larger again, and so people dont want a small device in order to stream their videos, people dont want a small device when they want to video chat with their families and so cell phones come in a variety of sizes”

And it’s not just the phones themselves that have changed over the past two decades.

Tabatha”So when we first launched cellular service plans, it was all about minutes, you had a bucket of minutes and thats what you used, then when we launched text messages we had a bucket of text messages, then when we launched data you have a bucket of data. now people just want unlimited, unlimited talk, unlimited text, unlimited data, so that they can use their phones as they like, when they like, where they like”

The introduction of 5G technology has created new opportunities and opened up new possibilities.

Tabatha” When we think about smartphones, we also have to think about smart watches or connected wearables, almost 22% of americans use connected wearables where you can talk, text, receive emails on your watch, make payments, and even monitor your health statistics, this area is growing greatly”

McKay spoke about the expansion of network connections to include fixed wireless access or home internet from a cellular network, which is bringing greater accessibility and availability to underserved communities.

Tabatha” the state of maine is actually one of the most underserved communities in terms of availability and accessibility”

the increasing connectivity of cell phones has brought our world closer together, but mckay also reminds people that it is important to disconnect from devices every once in a while to help improve mental health, Corey Bouchard, NS8

