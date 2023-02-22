The Impact of Hosting State Ski Championships

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -A number of state ski meets are being held around Aroostook County This week with a majority happening in fort kent. This is drawing hundreds of people into the area. This of course has a positive economic impact on businesses in the area and brings volunteers together to keep everything running smoothly. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Lonesome Pine Mountain in Fort Kent was a busy place Monday as it hosted the Class B Alpine Ski state championship. This event draws skiers and their families from across the state. The success of the event, according to Manager of Lonesome Pine Mountain, Mike Voisine, was largely due to the dedication and hard work of the team of volunteers that worked alongside him.

Mike Voisine - Manager - Lonesome Pine Mountain " Having a ski meet like this requires a lot of dedication and volunteers,without all of our volunteers from parking to the top of the hill in the race, we would not be able to host a function like this as good as we do”

One group of volunteers that stepped up to help were members of the Fort Kent Lions Club who had dozens of members volunteering for the event.

Kris Malmborg - Lions Club Volunteer” The Lions club is a huge supporter of Lonesome Pine, we do everything to help when we can when mike mentioned it to the club everyone stepped up and said where are we needed”

The Nordic Ski State Championships are scheduled to begin on Wednesday at the Fort Kent Outdoors Center and the Lions Club has already committed to helping out once again. Aroostook County’s high snowfall levels make it the perfect location for the ski meets this year, and Voisine says the influx of visitors is great for local businesses in the area.

Mike " having these two events in fort kent is exceptional from gas, hotels, restaurants, the canteens, the bars in town, everyone. It’s great to have all of these people visiting and participating in the event”

Something that Tracy Caron, the owner of Rock’s Diner in fort kent agrees with. She says she’s already seeing the impact of the events.

Tracy Caron - Owner - Rock’s Diner”Normally were closed on mondays so we actually opened today knowing that theres an influx of people coming in and we served several families already for breakfast this morning. we will be open for lunch as well and actually doing some catering jobs for one of the ski teams this week for one of the ski teams this week for the three days that they’re here”

Caron anticipates making a 10 to 15 percent increase in profit this week compared to a normal week.

Tracy " It sets us up for goals that I had coming in the future, new equipment that I might be able to purchase that i wouldn’t have had the extra funds to be able to do that, so it really just helps us to grow”

The success of the ski meets at Lonesome Pine Mountain highlights the importance of community involvement and volunteerism in hosting large events. With the help of dedicated volunteers and the support of local businesses, events like these can have a positive impact on both the community and the participants.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.