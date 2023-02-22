Maine Schools Can Now Be Reimbursed For Meals Served During Remote Learning

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Schools in Maine will now be reimbursed for school lunches served to students on remote learning days. Up until now, schools were required to pay for these meals out of their own pockets. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard explains what’s changed.

Adriane Ackroyd - asst dir. child nutrition - MDOE " USDA traditionally requires that in order for schools to get reimbursed students need to be eating at a congregate setting in their school”

In Maine, Schools are required to have 175 days of classroom instruction, for a school day do count towards that number they need to hold class for at least five hours a day, and provide lunch. Using remote learning to count towards those days are an option, and up until the end of the last school year, schools were reimbursed for providing the meals.

Adriane” This was a model that was in place during covid 19 to address remote learning and feeding children during the covid-19 emergency”

That Pandemic Program ended last June, However many schools still found a benefit in remote learning. Without the pandemic program however, schools had to pay out of pocket for their nutrition programs on those days. As of last Tuesday, the Maine Department of Education announced the waiver they applied to USDA to reimburse schools for remote learning meals was approved. According to Ackroyd, the current reimbursement rate that a school will receive is $2.50 per meal per student. On Remote learning days, schools will pack up and send students a breakfast and lunch meal, typically the night before an anticipated remote learning day.

Adriane” These new set of waivers that USDA has granted Maine allows schools that are utilizing remote learning during unanticipated school closures, be it adverse weather conditions, unanticipated major building repairs, when schools have to close and students are learning remotely, now they can receive reimbursement for the meals they serve to children who are learning remotely”

For schools in Maine, this change is particularly significant, as weather-related school closures are not uncommon.

Ben Greenlaw - Superintendent - MSAD 1 " We were pleased to see this, we felt like we have the tools to provide remote learning. Weather in Northern Maine is always unpredictable, for the last few years we’ve only had a couple of snow days but this year we’ve had five and we’re near the end of February but we have the whole of march ahead of us which is kinda shaky weather wise so we felt like going into this year that we should look at the option of a remote learning snow day to reduce the number of days and we felt like we could put forth a good plan that met the needs of our students and our staff and ultimately made it so we wouldn’t have to make up the day”

Greenlaw says that they are currently seeing around 350 students in his district taking advantage of meals during remote learning days, and he hopes more will take advantage of the school nutrition program. Ackroyd adds that the waivers provide schools with an incentive to use remote learning on unexpected days off and helps to ensure that students continue to have access to nutritious meals even when they are learning from home, CB, NS8

