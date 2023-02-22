More Sunshine Today with Clouds Increasing Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we had more sunshine build into the region throughout the day, but we did have some snow showers overnight. While they did not amount to much, it was enough to provide a quick coating on the roadways, so you will want to keep that in mind heading out the door this morning as there will likely be slick spots.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that brought us the snow showers yesterday now sitting over the region. As it exits, we will be left with more sunshine briefly. Clouds eventually increase into the evening because of a low pressure system to our south. It’s not until the end of this week where we will see a stronger system from our west bring some more widespread snow to the region.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for the rest of the daytime today, we start the morning off under more of a partly sunny state. It’s not until later on this evening where we will see the leading edge of the cloud cover from our south. It is a bit more of a gradual increase so we won’t be completely blanketed underneath the cloud cover until the early morning hours of tomorrow. Because it is a bit of a gradual increase in the cloud cover, our overnight lows will fall back into the lower single digits hovering near the zero degree mark.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs won’t really have a chance to make it past the lower teens. In fact, some spots may not even make it past the single digits. Clouds from the overnight hours will likely stick around for all of the daytime because of a stronger low pressure system to our west looking to bring some snow into the overnight hours and into the day Friday. Based on how this system is set up, the highest totals do look to be centered towards points south. As you travel further north, those totals will become less with most locations picking up right around a half of a foot. Of course as this system gets closer to the region we will continue to monitor this for you.

