Snow Showers Later Tonight Results in Light Accumulations Across the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, changes are on the way for the overnight hours. A weak area of low pressure is currently sitting to our west this evening. This will move east during the overnight hours, sparking off a line of snow showers working through the county. This quickly moves through before sunrise tomorrow, leaving us with a mostly cloudy start to the day. Clouds eventually break apart midday, with some sunshine expected for the afternoon. Cloud cover increases once again tomorrow night, with cloudy skies expected during the day Thursday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the single digits for most spots. Temperatures over southern Aroostook will likely hang onto the lower teens as winds remain out of the south, but are expected to be light during the overnight hours. Going hour by hour through the evening hours shows cloud cover increasing from west to east between now and midnight. Snow showers are expected to begin over western spots before midnight and work their way east going into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Snow shower activity doesn’t appear to be heavy, with light to moderate snow expected. Isolated snow showers are still possible by sunrise, with mostly cloudy skies expected for most spots otherwise.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall potential with this system isn’t much. Most places have a good chance of seeing a coating, with up to an inch possible once flakes stop falling from the sky early Wednesday morning. I think the biggest impact will be slippery roads, especially on any untreated roadways. I don’t think this will be a concern for very long, as things will improve going through the day Wednesday.

Snowfall Potential (Tonight - Wednesday AM) (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies along with any lingering snow showers. That activity quickly tapers off, with skies clearing out going into the day tomorrow. Expect more sunshine by the afternoon, before cloud cover once again begins to increase tomorrow evening. This is out ahead of a bigger area of low pressure passing just to our south Thursday, before another weaker area of low pressure impacts us for Friday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the upper 20s and lower 30s once again. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be similar to today in terms of actual air temperature, however westerly winds are expected to be gusty during the day tomorrow, resulting in a cooler feeling day overall.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

