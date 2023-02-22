Tournament Scoreboard, Tuesday February 21st, 2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Rene Cloukey: And Because of the impending in the Bangor Area on Thrusday, there are some major changes to the tournament. Thursday has now been cancelled, Some games have been moved To Wednesday and Some games have been moved to Friday.

Ron Ericson:” What’s called for here in Bangor is going to make travel conditions very difficult and so we have to take a look at what we have on Thursday and move accordingly so that we can move the games into Friday and be able to finish our championship schedule for Saturday.”

Rene Cloukey:” Here is the new revised schedule

Wednesday is now an eight game day, it begins with

Girls

Ellsworth vs Caribou play at 9 am

Houlton/GHCA vs Old Town 10:30 am

Boys

Presque Isle vs Orono 12 pm

Old Town vs Ellsworth 1:30 pm

Afternoon Session-

Class D quarterfinal

Boys

Schenck vs Machias 4 PM

SAHS VS Bangor Christian 5:30 pm

Girls Class D will play at normal time

East Grand vs Wisdom 7 pm

SAHS vs Deer Isle Stonington 8:30

Friday schedule

Girls Class C semifinals

Hodgdon vs PVHS 2 pm

Dexter vs. Central 3:30 pm

Class C Boys semifinals

Dexter vs Fort Kent 7 pm

Fort Fairfield vs Calais 8:30 pm

Championship Saturday

Six games

Class D at 9 am and 10;30 am

Class B

2 pm and 3:30 pm

Class C

7 pm and 8:30 pm

And its just a four game day here at the Cross Insurance center today, Its the Class C Quarterfinals continuing.

And the girls took the court first in Class C (Quarterfinal) action. The first one the third meeting of the year between Mattanawcook and Central. They had spilt on the regular season and this one came right to the wire as well. Central used a foul shot in the last few seconds by Chole Daigle and that was a difference as Central advances with a 44-43 win over Mattanawcook.

The next game had 8th ranked Fort Kent taking on the Dexter Tigers. This was a close game at the half, as a matter of the fact, Dexter hit the three at the buzzer to take a 20-15 lead into the locker room. But in the second half, their height was just too much against the Fort Kent Warriors, Mazie Peach ended with 16 points including many off the glass and they go on to pick up the victory over Fort Kent by a score of 47-27 and they advance to the semifinals

And the Fort Fairfield Tigers and Woodland Dragons hooked up in a great matchup. This was a 4 vs. 5 game and it lived up to the expectation. This game was all tied up a 22 at the half. In the third quarter, Woodland came out and took the lead but then in the fourth quarter, the Fort Fairfield tigers showed their heart, they didn’t give up, they came back and scored 17 points in that quarter, and cranked up the defensive intensity and they go to pick up the 52-50 win. Micah Daigle had the game winning shot for the Fort Fairfield Tigers, he also led them in scoring, Micah had 23 points and Ethan Willard ended up with 14 points. Fort Fairfield registers the win and advances to the semifinals which will be played on friday night.

Micah Daigle, Senior:” I just realized like, every time in practice, how we always shoot to rotate. I really just focused on that, and calmed myself down and like cancelled everything out, everything around me out”.

Vaughn McLaughlin, Fort Fairfield Coach:” Yeah we worked on that a little bit in the timeout try to see; the biggest thing was having a patience to get a good look, and we got a good enough one there at the end so that we; made it work at very end of the ball game. My AD just said the best time to take a lead is at the end and he’s not wrong”.

And Fort Fairfield would take on the winner of the Calais, PVHS game. Number one Calais, their undefeated on the year, they were taking on PVHS of Howland, this was a much closer game then what many people expected, Blue Devils led at the end of each quarter but PVHS stayed close throughout. But in the end it was Calais Registering the win and advancing to the semifinals. They’ll take on Fort Fairfield on Friday at 8:30. Jonathon will now take a look at the rest of the schedule for Tomorrow. Reporting from the Cross insurance center I’m Rene Cloukey, Newssource sports.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.