USDA Looking To Change Rules Regarding School Lunch Nutrition Guidelines

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -School Meals are generally considered healthy and have gone through many different changes over the years to make them even healthier, Still 92% of School Breakfasts and 62% of School Lunches fall outside current dietary guidelines for americans, according to the USDA, something schools are looking to change. Newssource8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Adriane Ackroyd - asst dir. child nutrition - MDOE " USDA has released proposed rules to some nutrition changes to the meal pattern for the national school lunch program, school breakfast program, and a variety of those programs.”

According to Adriane Ackroyd, the Assistant Director of Child Nutrition at the Maine Department of Education. the USDA is making the changed based on current dietary guidelines for Americans.

Adriane " Some of the proposed changes include taking a look at the sugar limits of breakfast and lunch, taking a look at a longer term plan for sodium reduction in meals, taking a look at grains being offered”

The goal is to begin implementing the new standards as soon as 2025, but with a phased-in approach. By 2027, the Food and Nutrition Service aims for sugar to make up less than 10% of school meal calories and sodium to be reduced 30% by 2029.

Ackroyd adds that even though the Maine Legislature and Governors Budgets continue to fund free meals for maine’s K-12 Students Ackroyd says it’s still important to fill out the Free and Reduced Lunch Forms sent home periodically.

Adriane” it’s still extremely important for parents to complete those benefit applications, the free and reduced rate benefit applications, so even though your children may be eating free of charge in school, it’s really important for schools to have up to date income data in order to apply for federal grants, get additional funding, apply for state grants to offer the summer food service program, but if households arent completeing those applications we dont have the correct information to be able to utilize those programs and its not good for the state of maine so it’s really important to do that”

Currently, the proposed rules are in a public comment period, if you want to submit your comment to the USDA on the propsed changes, CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.