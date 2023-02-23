Cloudy Day Overall with Snow Showers Late This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday plenty of sunshine built into the region for most of the daytime before clouds eventually increased into the evening hours. The clouds have continued this morning and it’s likely we won’t see any breaks in the activity throughout the day because of the snow showers on our doorstep in time for this evening.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the system looking to bring some more widespread snow to the region continuing to sit off to our west at this point. With a stronger area of high pressure to our north most of the snow will stay away from us until we head into this evening. However, I wouldn’t rule out the potential for some snow showers reaching into southern locations this morning. More sunshine returns in time for the weekend with another area of high pressure entering the region.

Temperatures (WAGM)

Temperatures this morning have started off on the cooler side into the lower single digits. In fact some locations have fallen below the zero degree mark. By this afternoon, we won’t make much improvements with our high temperatures. At best most areas will reach into the lower teens. Timing out the rest of today for you and into tomorrow, clouds stick around in time for the morning commute. While some models are picking up on some breaks in the cloud cover in far northern areas I am expecting those areas to be quickly filled back in with the clouds. Isolated snow shower activity continues into far southern spots. The leading edge of the widespread snow develops later on in the evening starting off with some lighter activity. Once we do head into the early morning hours of tomorrow, that’s when the snow showers do have the potential of picking up in intensity, but only for a brief period of time. All activity looks to taper off just after the morning commute leaving us with some lingering cloud cover. With temperatures remaining well below the freezing mark it’s likely we will be dealing with some slick spots on the roads.

Snow totals (WAGM)

Snow totals do look to have gone slightly down based on model guidance with this system with the highest totals continuing to remain to the south. Most of the plowable snow will occur during the early morning hours of tomorrow. Based on the track and placement of this system, the lowest totals will be to the north. With temperatures continuing to remain on the cool side through the duration of this system, it will result in any of the snow falling being a light and fluffy consistency. I think most locations will have the potential to pick up around a half a foot of accumulation.

Looking ahead to the next couple of days, plenty of sunshine returns in time for the weekend, but with some breezy conditions blowing snow will be a concern. Additional chances for snow return at the end of the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

