Cloudy Skies Tomorrow, with More Snow Showers Tomorrow Night into Friday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After more sunshine during the day today, high temperatures were able to warm up depending on where you were. High temperatures reached the upper teens and lower 20s over far northern parts of the county, but working further south, temperatures made it into the mid and upper 20s, with some spots climbing into the lower 30s over far southern Aroostook. This warmer air is short-lived, as colder air looks to return to the region for the rest of the work week and first part of the weekend.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the big area of low pressure sitting back off to our west. This will try to push its way north but will struggle to do so thanks to high pressure to the north of us. This high works to block the low-pressure system from moving into the region, meaning snow shower activity stays to our south overnight tonight and into the first part of tomorrow. This will bring increased cloud cover to the region, with snow showers possible over far southern Aroostook tomorrow morning. Snow shower chances quickly taper off, leaving us with cloudy skies for much of the afternoon. Another weaker area of low pressure has more luck working north Thursday evening, resulting in light to moderate snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow showers look to taper off by sunrise Friday, but northerly winds remain gusty, and create the concern for blowing snow during the day, and even continuing into saturday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the single digits both below and above zero depending on where you are. Northerly winds are expected to be breezy through the overnight hours, which helps to cool things off over northern parts of the county faster than southern areas. Southern Aroostook could hang onto the lower teens overnight tonight with cloud cover moving into the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover increasing from southwest to northeast. This will result in mostly cloudy skies going into Thursday, along with a few snow showers possible over far southern Aroostook. That’s as far north as the activity makes it, as skies remain mostly cloudy for the rest of us during the day Thursday. Thursday remains cloudy and cold as another low-pressure system approaches the region. This looks to bring more widespread light to moderate snow to the region during the overnight hours, before tapering off just before sunrise Friday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall potential with this system doesn’t appear to be on the higher end, but most communities will have a plowable snow once the flakes stop flying Friday morning. Most spots I think are looking at a half foot of snow, with places over southern parts of the county standing the best chance of seeing higher end amounts. Keep in mind this will fall as a light fluffy snow thanks to cold temperatures in place during the overnight hours and going into Friday.

Snowfall Potential (Thursday PM - Friday) (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast at the link below. Have a great evening!

