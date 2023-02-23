The importance of snowmobile safety during February break

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - This week is a busy week for snowmobilers around Aroostook County as it is February break. But with more traffic on the trails, safety is vital. News Source 8 Isaac Potter has more on how to stay safe while enjoying this beloved winter activity.

It was a slow start to the snowmobiling season, but the trails are ready and open and the sleds are out. Mixed in with all of the fun, there have been some snow sledding accidents around the County, according to Game Warden, Alan Dudley.

Alan Dudley: “We didn’t have a lot of snow earlier so your winter gets shorter and shorter as far as the peak time to ride. And just a couple of weekends it was what? 10 below or more and people weren’t out there. So I think now that the temperatures are up there, the trails are being groomed, they are nice, everyone has been trying to take advantage of that. So you have quite an increase of people out there and unfortunately when you have that. So come the accidents.”

Chris Carroll is the Vice President of the Presque Isle Snowmobile Club and says when it comes to safety on the trails, it’s important to ride at your skill level

Chris Carroll: “It’s school break week this week which means we are going to see a lot of increase traffic, a lot of bigger groups, and so if you are riding in a group with amateurs or someone who is skilled level below your own. Put your best guy in the front, and then sandwich the intermediate people in the middle of the group, and it is your job as the leader of the crowd that you are riding with to set a pace that is reasonable. You get young kids on snowmobiles, especially during school break week, who are trying to keep up with the adults and what not. And they ride above their level, and that’s not good.”

When going out on the trails for a snowmobile ride, Dudley and Carroll say slow down and always be prepared.

Alan Dudley: “Always tell someone where you are, we get a lot of calls where someone goes out snowmobiling and hasn’t returned. So you go and interview the wife, and ask where was he going “I don’t know”. If you are being prepared, even if it is very broad. It is giving us the ability on where to start.”

Chris Carroll: “This year more than others Aroostook County is going to see increase traffic, all of the headwinds from COVID have since obsided, and we are seeing numbers like we have never seen before. And the other reason, we are seeing that is that we are one of the only ones in the Northeast with snow, so there is going to be a lot of traffic out. Always watch for traffic, slow down, ride to the right, and just be safe out there.”

With everyone working together, the trails will stay safe and everyone will be able to enjoy snow sledding in the County. Isaac Potter News Source 8.”

