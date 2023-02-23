Madawaska Police Department Arrest Two For Alleged Drug, Firearm Charges

(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Madawaska Police Department “On the evening of Tuesday February 21st, 2023, Madawaska Police Department responded to 322 Main Street to conduct an adult probation check. After a thorough investigation, police seized a stolen handgun and a large quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation resulted in numerous charges of two adults to include Probation Violation, Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs and Possession of Firearm by a Prohibited Person(s).

Both individuals were subsequently transported to jail and are awaiting arraignment.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Rescue
Caribou Fire Department Rescues Man From Caribou Stream
There has been a rearrangement to the Tournament schedule due to weather.
Changes Made To Tournament Schedule Due To Weather
Class C Quarterfinals
Tournament Scoreboard, Tuesday February 21st, 2023
Snowfall Potential (Thursday PM - Friday)
Cloudy Skies Tomorrow, with More Snow Showers Tomorrow Night into Friday
Grace Donovan
UPDATE: Missing Teen Safely Located

Latest News

Food Boxes for Veterans
Food Boxes for Veterans
Tournament Scoreboard, 02/22/2023
School lunch stock image
USDA Looking To Change Rules Regarding School Lunch Nutrition Guidelines
Caribou Rescue
Caribou Fire Department Rescues Man From Caribou Stream