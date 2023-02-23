Madawaska Police Department Arrest Two For Alleged Drug, Firearm Charges

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Madawaska Police Department “On the evening of Tuesday February 21st, 2023, Madawaska Police Department responded to 322 Main Street to conduct an adult probation check. After a thorough investigation, police seized a stolen handgun and a large quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation resulted in numerous charges of two adults to include Probation Violation, Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs and Possession of Firearm by a Prohibited Person(s).

Both individuals were subsequently transported to jail and are awaiting arraignment.”

