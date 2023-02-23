Presque Isle Traffic Stop Uncovers Weapons, Drugs

.
.(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A traffic stop in Presque Isle uncovers dangerous weapons along with methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, at around 3 am, Officers of the Presque Isle Police Department performed a traffic stop on Main Street. After interviewing the occupants of the vehicle, police say Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle. During the search, Officers located multiple dangerous weapons, and approximately 54 grams of Methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $11,000. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending for all occupants of the vehicle.

