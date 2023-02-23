Tournament Scoreboard, Wednesday February 22nd, 2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Semifinal Round Kicked off today and due to schedule changes it is a 8 game day with Class B in the Morning Session and Class D in the afternoon Session. Rene Cloukey is in Bangor and has highlights as well as sights and sounds of the action.

Rene Cloukey:” And now the teams playing for the Class D championship on Saturday morning are now known. The four games were played on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The first game of the Class D semifinals had Schenck taking on Machias. This was a close game into the fourth quarter and then the Machias Bulldogs were able to pull away and they register the 61-42 win.

The defending state champion Southern Aroostook Warriors and Bangor Christian Patriots met in a defensive struggle and in the end it was the Southern Aroostook Warriors able to pick up the victory. This was not easy at all, as they only put 41 points on the board, but they were able to pick up the 41-28 win over the Patriots. Once again, Southern Aroostook was led by two players, they were led by Buddy Porter who ended with 11 and also Dylan Burpee who had 15. The Southern Aroostook Warriors will look to win another Northern regional championship on Saturday morning at around 10:35.

Buddy Porter, SAHS Senior:” Wasn’t easy at all, They’re a great team, we knew they were going to bring a good game. They’re so good defensively and honestly we played awful offensively; defensively kept us in it all game”.

And the Wisdom Pioneers undefeated looking to get to the championship game for the second straight year. They were taking on East Grand in the third meeting of the year and Wisdom just way too strong in this one. They put 31 points on the board in the first half and they win by a score of 54-20. Lilly Roy Scored the first seven points of the game, she ended with 24. And Oliva Ouellette also ended in double figures with 10. Wisdom will now play for the championship on Saturday Morning at 9 am

Lilly Roy:” Yeah it felt good, we were playing good defense, we were running our plays, we were really accomplishing our game plan”.

And once again the defending state champion Southern Aroostook Warriors turning up the defensive pressure again against Deer isle-Stonington. They caused several turnovers early in the game and they win by a score of 55 to 26. The Southern Aroostook Warriors were led by Madison Shields and Madison Russell, who both ended up on the point on several of the turnovers. And the Southern Aroostook Warriors and Wisdom will meet for the championship for the second year in a row

Madison Shields, SAHS Junior:” I thought we came out and we did very well and ; especially on defense, our defensive intensity was really there and i thought ; it was just good and we pulled through”.

Wednesday Morning started with the third meeting of the year between the Ellsworth Eagles and the Caribou Vikings. Vikings won both Regular Season matchups by two points. Ellsworth took the lead early in this game and they were able to register the 71-51 win over the Caribou Vikings. Ellsworth was able to use the outside shooting of Grace Jaffray, she ended up with 24 points, they placed three players in double figures. Ellsworth advances with the 71-51 win. Madelynn Deprey ended up with 24 for the Vikings and Madelynn Morrow also ended up with 13. Ellsworth advances to Championship Saturday with a victory over the Vikings.

And then it was the Houlton/GHCA Shiretowners taking on the undefeated and top ranked Old Town Coyotes. Old Town too strong in this one, Old Town used very balanced attack in each quarter, they scored 17 in the first quarter, 14 in the second quarter, and 15 in the third quarter; as they go on and register the victory over Houlton/GHCA, the final was 61-34. Old Town advances, they placed three players in double figures, they now advance to championship Saturday at 2 O’clock.

And then the Class B boys Semifinals took part, where the Presque isle Wildcats taking on Orono for the second time this year, And Orono had won the regular season matchup. And this one was a defensive struggle, Orono clamped down on defense in this game, holding Presque isle to 11 first half points. And at the end, it was Orono picking up the win, by a score of 42-31 over the Presque isle Wildcats. Ben and Will Francis combined for 30 of Orono’s 42 points in the victory. And Malachi Cummings ended his Presque Isle career with 15. In the end it was Orono registering the 42-31 win over the Wildcats, they now advance to championship Saturday.

and the final game of the afternoon session had undefeated Ellsworth taking on Old Town. And Chance Mercier put on quite a show for the Eagles, he ended with 39 points.

Rene Cloukey:” And Of Course tomorrow is a complete off day because of the snow and the cancellation. But Friday will be a busy day here at the Cross Insurance Center, Jonathon will now take a look at that schedule. Reporting from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, I’m Rene Cloukey, Newssource Sports.

Friday Schedule

Girls

Hodgdon vs PVHS 2 pm

Dexter vs Central 3:30 pm

Boys

Fort Kent vs Dexter 7 pm

Calais vs Fort Fairfield 8:30 pm

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.