First day of distributing food boxes to Veterans turns into big hit

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Today was the first day of a new program distributing food boxes to Veterans in Aroostook County.

The Aroostook Veterans Alliance, Presque Isle Elks Lodge, and Catholic Charities Maine partnered together to distribute boxes of nutritious food to any military veteran who currently is receiving any form of income based assistance. The food was donated by Midwest Foodbanks, and they handed out food at three locations. The Presque Isle Elks Lodge, Catholic Charities warehouse in Caribou, and the Fort Fairfield VFW. Gregory Daniels and Dixie Shaw both say it’s all about helping those in need.

Gregory Daniels, Volunteer/Veteran, says “I was in the Navy for four years so I am a veteran. I know a lot of veterans around Presque Isle that are comfortable living and I know a lot of veterans that are not. And we are trying this year to help the ones who are not be able to feed themselves for a short period of time. Over the next couple.”

Dixie Shaw, Program director for Hunger and Relief Services at Catholic Charities Maine, says “We have got lots of practice about passing out boxes to people, and it’s the same every time. People are so grateful, appreciative, and again we are the ones who are grateful. We are the one who are appreciative. Especially today with the veterans, we are appreciative of their service to this country and to our freedom.”

The Veteran Food boxes will continue through the month of March, with boxes given out on March 2nd, 16th, and 30th at the same three locations from 10:30 to 12 or until they run out of food.

