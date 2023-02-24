Larger Crowds Making Their Way Back To The Tournament

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - People from all over Northern and Eastern Maine have made the trip to Bangor to cheer on their teams. There have been larger crowds this year at the Tournament than last year. Rene Cloukey has the story.

While Thursday was a complete wash out of the games at the Cross Insurance Center. The crowds have come back to the tournament. Huge crowds have been in attendance at several of the games and it’s the best number post covid.

(Jerry Goss):” Our crowd numbers are up and I understand they are up in Augusta and Portland also.”

Several long time observers enjoying their front row seats and they are there every year and they say that tournament feel is back.

(Dick Salminen):” I am just glad that basketball is back.”

(Phil Caverhill):”I’ve seen people i haven’t seen in a couple of years and they feel more comfortable this year.”

(Steve Brown):”It feels open it feels cheery. I see opponents talking to each other after games and in between games. Parents mingling and having good time. Enoying the sport and the games.

Goss said the numbers have been good, but nowhere near pre pandemic levels. It is still better than it was last year and he said people are more comfortable.

Goss: “We are getting there we are better off than we were last year.”

Friday and Saturday will be very busy at the Cross Insurance Center and they are hoping for large crowds”

Goss:” I think we have to look at the weather is going to do going into Friday. If Friday is not affected by the weather I think we are going to be in good shape as far as numbers.”

For spectators it is a chance to meet and greet and to see people you haven’t seen in a year or longer.

Caverhill:”Glad to be back. Basketball is a big part of it, but seeing people you don’t see more than once a year is also a good thing.”

Standup:” Expecting even larger crowds for Championship Saturday Reporting from the Cross Insurance Center I’m Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports

