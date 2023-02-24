Snow Showers During the Overnight Hours Leads to Slippery Travel Tomorrow Morning

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had a chilly day across the county thanks to northerly winds. High temperatures today struggled to make it out of the single digits, with some spots over southern Aroostook making it into the lower teens. Colder air is here to stay over the next few days, as high pressure keeps northerly winds in place going into the weekend.

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure sitting over the great lakes this evening. This weaker low will continue to move east during the overnight hours, bringing more widespread snow shower activity to the region. Snow showers wrap up by sunrise, if not a few hours after tomorrow, with some breaks in the clouds possible by the afternoon thanks to high pressure building into the region. This takes control of our weather saturday, with mostly sunny skies to start, before cloud cover increases late in the afternoon. More snow shower chances return to the forecast for the second half of the weekend, otherwise we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies.

The National Weather Service has placed us under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning later this evening. This will last through lunchtime tomorrow due to travel concerns and slippery roadways expected. Since this is such a light and fluffy snow, blowing snow will be a bigger concern during the day tomorrow, and will remain a threat going into the weekend.

Snowfall during the overnight hours and into Friday looks like it could be lighter amounts than originally expected. While snowfall will be of the light and fluffy variety, it won’t be falling at a fast enough rate to produce more than a few inches of snow along the St. John Valley. Central parts of the county have the best chance of seeing closer to a half foot of snow, with southern parts of Aroostook hanging onto snow showers for a longer period of time, resulting in higher end snowfall amounts.

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening, and stay safe out there!

