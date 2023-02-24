Snow Tapers Off with Blowing Snow Likely Throughout the Day and into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. We had the leading edge of some snow fill into the region overnight that continued into this morning. While the activity has wrapped up at this point, it’s likely there will continue to be slick spots on the roadways given that temperatures will not have a chance to make it to the freezing mark. Blowing snow will likely be a concern leading into the weekend as well as winds will become gusty at times.

This morning’s weather setup shows the main low pressure system providing the snow continuing to sit off to our west at this point. We do have a what is known as a weaker trough sitting just over the county to the north. That is what has been providing the snow to the region. Once this system exits the region, we will be left with more sunshine in time for the weekend as high pressure makes a return.

With cooler air continuing throughout the afternoon, temperatures will only increase into the upper single digits and lower teens. Once everything does exit the region, we will be left with the lingering cloud cover. And clouds will likely stick around right through the afternoon and into the evening. Because high pressure makes a return to the region for the weekend, we will begin to see a gradual decrease in the cloud cover leaving us with clearing skies overnight. We likely won’t see much in terms of additional accumulation with this system given that the majority of the activity has now tapered off. At best far southern locations will pick up on a dusting of additional accumulation. Temperatures this evening will fall back below the zero degree mark into the teens below zero with the coldest spots on the map being out towards the west. That of course does not factor in the wind chills, so you will want to bundle up heading out this evening.

The other concern leading into this weekend will be for the potential of blowing snow from what we will have seen accumulated. By this afternoon gusts will peak into the twenty mph range. You will want to keep this mind for any of your travel plans this afternoon as the blowing snow will likely reduce visibility on the roads. Those twenty mph gusts stick around until the evening commute. That’s when we will start to see things subside for a brief period leading into the overnight hours. Because winds will likely become gusty again leading into the daytime tomorrow blowing snow will likely also be a concern. The good news is we will be dealing with plenty of sunshine as high pressure makes a return to the region.

Temperatures this weekend will likely only peak into the upper single digits and lower teens with the sunshine continuing into the daytime Monday.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend and stay safe!

