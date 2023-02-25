More Sunshine For the Weekend with Cooler Temperatures Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Snow reports 2 (WAGM)

Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We had some showers develop into the region last night extending into this morning and while it was a bit of a light and fluffy consistency, there were a few towns that got quite a bit of snow. The highest totals were in points south. Orient was the jackpot area with this system picking up just under ten inches. Houlton picked up just over seven inches. Even Masardis picked up around five inches.

Snow Reports 1 (WAGM)

The lowest totals from this system did come from the north based on how it tracked. Here in Presque Isle right around three and a half inches. Caribou picked up right around three inches. Even Van Buren and Limestone picked up an inch and a half. The lowest total came from Fort Kent where they got right around an inch.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We had some more sunshine build in in time for the afternoon and we will continue to see the sunshine leading into the weekend. This evening’s weather setup shows an area of high pressure off to our northwest. That will eventually cross into the region by the time we head into later on this evening. It is short lived as clouds begin to increase by the afternoon tomorrow associated with a weaker system. During that time I wouldn’t rule out the potential for a few isolated snow showers developing. We likely won’t see a return to more widespread snow showers until mid work week.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Going through the rest of this evening for you, clouds continue to break apart in the region. It’s not until late this evening where we will see few if any clouds. But that will allow our temperatures overnight to cool off considerably. Low temperatures tonight will fall back well below the zero degree mark. Most spots will be in the teens below zero. The coldest spots will be out to the west where cloud cover exits earlier on. While our air temperatures will be into the teens and twenties below zero, we will continue to have some gusty winds leading into this evening, that will cause our wind chills or feels-like temperatures to fall back even further. Blowing snow will likely be a concern onto the roadways likely creating less visibility.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Even though temperatures will peak into the upper single digits and lower teens tomorrow, I do think it will take a while to get to that point given the state of tonight’s low temperatures will be well below the zero degree mark. More sunshine in the morning will lead to an increase of cloud cover in the evening because of a weaker system to the west. Sunday’s highs will make improvements eventually increasing into the mid to upper teens. With more cloud cover expected temperatures will remain on the mild side into the evening as well. Timing things out for you this weekend, clouds quickly increase by the afternoon tomorrow. I do think it will be a bit more of a gradual increase to the cloud cover. Clouds stick around in time for the late evening and extend into the daytime on Sunday as well. I wouldn’t rule out the potential for a few isolated snow showers developing based on how weak this system will be. This will likely cause more slick spots on the roadways so that is something you will want to keep in mind.

Temperatures eventually climb back to average by the end of the 8 day. For more on this evening’s forecast tune in to tonight’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.