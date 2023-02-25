Tournament Scoreboard, Friday February 24, 2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Class C Semifinals kicked off this afternoon with teams hoping to punch their ticket to the Regional Championship on Saturday. Rene Cloukey is once again at the cross insurance center and has the details.

Rene Cloukey: " And the Boys were on the center Court on Friday evening at the Cross Insurance Center for the final two spots on championship Saturday.

And the Fort Kent Warriors and Dexter Tigers meeting for the second year in a row in the semifinals. Last year Dexter won, this year Fort Kent looking for revenge and the warriors were impressive, they were up 13-11 after the first quarter of play, they were able to extend that lead at the half. And then in the second half, once again Lance Gagnon inside and Ethan Daigle from the Outside proved to be the difference, as the Fort Kent Warriors pick up the 48-34 win over the Dexter Tigers, they advance to the championship game for the first time ever for the Fort Kent boys basketball team. And Daigle ended up with 19 points and also ending up with 14 was Lance Gagnon. The Fort Kent Warriors advance to championship Saturday at around 8:45 on Saturday evening.

Chad Cyr, Fort Kent Coach:” We obviously talked in the middle of the season that we had a opportunity to make history for the school, its never happened we were hoping it would happen last year, unfortunately it didn’t, but we were able to do it this year sir”.

Ethan Daigle, Fort Kent Junior:” I mean, more intensity then them, just trying to outwork them, we try to never get outworked in a game and we didn’t get outworked this game. On the boards, I’m pretty sure we won the boards by a lot this game”.

Chad Cyr, Fort Kent Coach:” I think the turning point really was, we went into halftime with a 7 point lead and basically told the boys, if you think that’s comfortable, its definitely not, that can go away in a hurry; So we need to play intense, as intense as we can play in that second half and hopefully extend the lead or at least keep the lead until the next 16 minutes is over. Those boys work hard, i mean you cant take that away from them and they just always will”.

And the Calais Blue Devils advance to the championship game, they were too much for the Fort Fairfield Tigers. Calais was able to score in transition, tight defense and also running the floor very very well. Calais advances with a 70-47 win over Fort Fairfield, Jace Cook scored his 1000th point of his career and also with their leading scorer as he ended up with 28 points. Calais advances to the championship game with 70-47 win over Fort Fairfield. They will now take on Fort Kent for the Class C title in the final game for the northern regional tournament on Saturday Night.

And PVHS and Hodgdon started the Friday afternoon session. PVHS considered one of the favorites to win again this year, they were the runners up in the north regional last year, Losing by two to Stearns.

PVHS uses very tight defense and once again today, they were able to keep the Hodgdon Hawks well before their team scoring average. And it was PVHS winning by a score of 42-26. Kaya Loring was the leading scorer for PVHS, she ended with 12 points, they used a balanced attack and they advanced to the championship game on Saturday evening.

And the second game of the session; third meeting of the year between Central and Dexter, two very evenly matched teams. Central Jumped out to the lead in the first quarter as they put over 20 points on the board in the first quarter and built up a nine point lead. But Dexter kept coming back in the game, took the lead at the half and after three quarters, then in the fourth quarter once again Central made the run but it wasn’t enough as Dexter registers the 56-51 win and that sets up the third meeting of the year between Dexter and PVHS.

And of course championship Saturday, 6 game day beginning with the D’s in the morning. Jonathon will now look at that schedule and I’ll recap all of the games on Monday morning , reporting from the Cross Insurance Center, I’m Rene Cloukey, Newssource sports.

Saturday Schedule

Class D finals

Girls

9 am SAHS vs Wisdom

Boys

10:45 SAHS vs Machias

Class B Final

Girls

2 pm Ellsworth vs Old Town

Boys

3:45 pm Ellsworth vs Orono

Class C Final

Girls

7 pm Dexter vs PVHS

8:45 pm Fort Kent vs Calais

