Aroostook CA$H Coalition preparing taxes once again

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Tax season can be a stressful time for many. The United Way of Aroostook is helping people complete their taxes to take some of the stress off. News Source’s 8 Isaac Potter has the story.

The Aroostook Cash Coalition is preparing taxes once again this year. Through the program, IRS Tax law certified volunteers are available to provide free tax preparation and financial checkups for low to middle income households earning less than $58,000 a year.

Sarah Duncan, Executive Director of United Way of Aroostook, says“The Aroostook Cash Coalition is a partnership of the Aroostook County Action Program, United Way of Aroostook, and New Ventures of Maine, we are also sponsored by the County Federal Credit Union. So the unique thing about this program, when people come to get their taxes prepared, we do have CA$H coaches. And those coaches are from the County Federal Credit Union and ACAP. They help you navigate how you can use your refunds to the best to pay bills, save, and create a rainy day savings account. So it’s more than just a tax return, it’s really creating financial stability and educating individuals as well.”

Duncan adds this program, which has been around for the past twelve years, has helped many throughout the County.

Sarah Duncan: “Each year we have grown the program and been able to serve more and more people. Which is amazing, last year we did about 900 individuals and brought back $1.2 million dollars in tax refunds. We have a lot of senior citizens in Aroostook County that haven’t been filing their taxes. And they are eligible for the property tax rebate, and the sales tax rebate. So we are able to serve a large senior population and get them money back that they wouldn’t otherwise be getting.”

The program runs through April 13th, and all appointments are by appointment and in person. The CA$H Coalition team is scheduling in person appointments in Presque Isle, Houlton, and Fort Kent.

Sarah Duncan: “It has been a really busy tax season already and we are almost completely full so if you do still need an appointment. There are only a few appointments left.”

Duncan says to schedule an appointment, contact ACAP at 764-3721. Isaac Potter, News Source 8.

