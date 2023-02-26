Aroostook Centre Mall Closing Until Further Notice

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Centre Mall will be closed until further notice. According to a letter obtained by WAGM, The General Manager of the Aroostook Centre Mall, Bruce Brigman says Kohan Retail Investment Group (KRIG) has not paid the Electric and Water Utilities and as a result both services are being turned off. Brigman adds he has attempted to contact KRIG multiple times but has been unsuccessful. Brigman ends his letter by saying “I’m embarrassed that I work for a company that would do this to their Tenants, Customers, Employees, and Community that they are supposed to serve.”

WAGM has attempted to reach KRIG for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

WAGM has spoken to representatives from a number of businesses located at the Aroostook Centre Mall:

Dottie Hutchins from Wintergreen Arts Center says “We are hoping cooler heads prevail and that the Mall remains open. There are too many folks invested there to just close it down in the middle of the winter. In the meantime, two organizations have offered space for Wintergreen to continue with our preschool program, Under the Willow Tree, if necessary.”

Sarah Duncan from United Way of Aroostook says they will be moving to a new location on Monday at 769 Main Street, Presque Isle. The same building as H&R Block.

A representative from Ruby Tuesday’s Presque Isle Location says they will be impacted, but they hope it is only for a short time. They are reaching out to their corporate people to see what can be done.

A representative from JCPenney’s Presque Isle Location says they do pay their own electric bill, but don’t know for sure if they will be able to remain open. They are asking people to call Monday at 11:00am to see if they are open.

The Full letter is available below:

