CUTE: Married couple celebrates 27th year since meeting in McDonald’s line

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) – Sometimes, love can be found in the strangest of places. For one Wisconsin couple, the place happened to be in line at a McDonald’s restaurant 27 years ago.

When the establishment heard about the couple’s love story, they knew they had to help them celebrate.

The smiles on the faces of lovebirds Cindi and Mark Franceschina couldn’t be wiped off even by the cold and rainy weather of that February day.

It was 27 years ago when Mark Franceschina pulled into the parking lot at the McDonald’s in Racine just off Green Bay Road.

“I was going to go through the drive-thru, but the line was too long,” he said. “I decided to park and walk inside.”

Little did he know, the decision would change his life.

“I was in line and I had turned and looked and saw her next to me in the line to my right,” Mark Franceschina said.

Standing near him, the woman who would eventually become his wife had apparently had the same craving for some fries and a coke.

“She said ‘Hi’ to me, and when she smiled, I was like, ‘Man, wow. She’s beautiful,’” Mark Franceschina said. “I mean I was, like, stricken, man. She was beautiful.”

The couple grabbed their respective orders and went on their way. But Mark Francheschina said something made him turn back.

“I stopped and looked back at her, and as she got to her car, she stopped and turned back at me,” he said. “I was like ‘Well, it’s a done deal, I have got to go after her now. I got to chase her down.’”

And chase her down he did. The two ended up exchanging phone numbers in the parking lot of a nearby car wash.

Cindi Franceshina said she even kept the notepad it was written on.

Every year since, on Feb. 9, she’s had a date at noon at the same restaurant with her “McDonald’s guy.”

“We just never said anything to each other, we just always showed up, at noon, at this McDonald’s,” Cindi Franceshina said.

The chance encounter led to more than just an annual lunch date. The two married in 1999 and now have three children and two grandchildren to share their story with.

They said they hope their story inspires hope in others who may face hurdles in their love life, as they have.

Cindi Franceschina said meeting Mark was special because she just came from a broken marriage.

“We didn’t come to McDonald’s looking to meet our future husband or wife; we weren’t desperate,” she said.

While the two admitted not every day is filled with roses and sweet treats, they’ve stayed by each other’s side through thick and thin, offering support, love and laughs.

Almost three decades later, the couple looks back on their journey and can’t help but smile.

“It’s so fun to just revisit and know that we continued this tradition,” Cindi Franceschina said.

On the night of their 27th anniversary of meeting, the restaurant had a “fun” surprise for the couple. The corporation had 27 roses sent to the location, and the location owners decorated a table for the couple with red tablecloth, gave them sweet treats, and covered their meal.

