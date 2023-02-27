Aroostook Senior All Stars ready to play one final game

Here is the list of players who will compete in the Senior All Star games at Caribou.
Here is the list of players who will compete in the Senior All Star games at Caribou.
By Rene Cloukey
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The annual Aroostook League Senior All-Star Basketball Game will be held at Caribou High School on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 with the girl’s game starting at 5:30 and the boy’s game at 7:00.

Students from the Maine Dance Academy will present a dance performance at half-time of both games.

Proceeds from the game funds the Aroostook League Scholarship program.  In 2022 the Aroostook League awarded ten $400.00 scholarships at the annual Aroostook League Scholar/Athlete Banquet held in March at Caribou High School.

All those involved – referees, coaches, ticket takers, ticket sellers, announcer, the Maine Dance Academy, time keepers and scorekeepers - are volunteering their time to aid the Aroostook League Scholarship program.

This is the final time for basketball fans in Aroostook County to watch many of the outstanding Senior Boys and Girls Basketball players display their skills on the hardwood.

Admission is $3.00 for Elementary, Middle and High School students and $5.00 for Adults.

The 2023 Aroostook League Scholar/Athlete banquet will be held on Wednesday,

March 15, 2023 at 6:00 in the Caribou High School Cafeteria.

The scholarship winners will be chosen by a drawing  and the scholarship will be awarded at the beginning of their second semester of their first year of college.

This year the games will be played in honor of Bob White.

Here are the boys selected to play in the Aroostook Senior All Star game
Here are the girls selected to play in the Girls Senior All Star game
Here are the girls selected to play in the Girls Senior All Star game

