Clouds Continue to Increase with More Snow Showers Expected Late Tomorrow

Good morning and happy Monday. We had plenty of sunshine build in for the weekend, but it was paired with some cooler air. Low temperatures yesterday morning fell well below the zero degree mark in most spots. The coldest spots on the map were out towards the west reaching into the upper twenties below zero. While we have made improvements this morning, most of us are starting the morning off below the zero degree mark. The coldest spots on the map have been to the east. Outside our studios here in Presque Isle, we started the morning off with a temperature of eight degrees below zero, but temperatures have continued to decrease this morning.

This morning’s weather setup shows a weaker trough currently sitting over the region indicated by a dashed line. This likely won’t produce any precipitation today, but it is strong enough to keep us underneath the cloud cover. I am tracking a stronger system to the west that does look to bring some more widespread snow shower activity to the region by late tomorrow evening and into Wednesday. Based on the current track of that system it does look to bring some light accumulations to the region. Timing things out for you today, I’m expecting most of the day to be spent underneath the cloud cover. The better chance for any breaks in the activity will be centered towards mid morning. Even then clouds will quickly fill back into the region based on the placement of this weaker trough in the region. Clouds continue to increase well into the overnight hours, but even then it will allow our low temperatures to fall back below the zero degree mark.

Tomorrow, we quickly increase our temperatures back into lower twenties which is right around average for this time of year. I am expecting all of the daytime to remain dry underneath the cloud cover until later on in the evening. That’s when we will start to see the leading edge of the snow showers develop. Right now accumulations do look to be light with this system with most spots picking up between one to three inches. The highest totals do look to be out to the west based on the track of the system. We will continue to monitor this for you as we get closer to tomorrow evening.

