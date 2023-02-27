Northern Regional Championships Handed Out Saturday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Northern Regional Championships were handed out on Saturday in Bangor. Rene Cloukey was there and has the story.

Stand up It was breakfast at the Cross Insurance Center with two County teams going at it. Wisdom and SAHS meeting for the second straight year for the Championhip.”

It was a rematch of last years championship game and this one was an exciting one from start to finish between Wisdom and SAHS. Both teams played hard and this game stayed close

throughout with neither team leading my more than six. There were several lead changes in the game. Lily Roy gave the Pioneers the lead with under four minutes to play.

The Warriors were down three with under two minutes to play. Cami Shields ties the game with a three point play. With under 30 seconds to play and the scored tied Wisdom calls a time out

to set up a play. SAHS Adjusts their defense and they stole the ball and got it to freshman Ally Shields who scored the biggest bucket of her life. This gave the Warriors a two point lead

and then they hit two foul shots with 1 second to play and that gives SAHS the 53 49 win and their fifth straight regional title.

(Ally Shield):” I wasn’t even thinking I put it up and it went in and everyone started cheering and I felt really good.”

(Madison Russell):” It’s so exciting I love Ally and lve seeing here do well on the big stage. We knew it wasn’t over until the final buzzer sounded so we just kept working hard. We played good defense we got a steal and a layup and made our foul shots.”

(Cliff Urquhart):”You got to play strong defense. We knew we couldn’t lose Roy and Ouellette and big time players make big time plays.”

They were led in scoring by Madison Russell Emmalee Landry and Cami Shields. Wisdom was led by Lily Roy, Olivia Ouellette and Ava Lerman who all ended in double figures.

The SAHS boys were also looking to bring another title back to Dyer Brook. The Warriors came out firing in this game and never looked back. They hit four three’s in the first quarter and built up a 24 5 first quarter lead and extended it to 39 14 at the half. SAHS continued to extend the lead as they drained threes in the game and pick up their second straight regional title. The Warriors hit 14 three’s in the game. Drake Weston had 6 and Dylan Burpee had 5 as the Warriors pick up the 78 46 win.

(Drake Weston):”I had to get more shots up and had to set my feet. I couldn’t get the lines confused and I had to stop up the the actual three point line.”

(Dylan Burpee):” The two games before this one we weren’t making any of our shots. We knew this was going to our game to take the shots.

(Brett Russell):”We have been working on it at practice the last couple of days. Starting out deeper and get us into the regular line the high school line. We knew they would play a 2-3 and that leads to shots for us. We hit the first couple and they just started draining them.

The final game of the session had the Calais Blue Devils taking on the Fort Kent Warriors and wht a performance by Calais. They showed why they are number one and undefeated. They were able to get out in transition and made some great passes and also hit the outside shots. In the end it was the Calais Blue Devils picking up the win over the Fort Kent Warriors. They will play for the Class C Championship next Saturday.

Fort Kent made history they made it to the championship game for the first time ever. Calais with the win

The C and D Champions will be right back at the cross insurance center next Saturday. Reporting from Bangor I’m Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.