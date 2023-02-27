Traffic Alert: Buffalo on the Loose in Presque isle

10 bison are on the loose in Presque Isle after escaping from their farm in Fort Fairfield
10 bison are on the loose in Presque Isle after escaping from their farm in Fort Fairfield(Debbie Maynard)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Presque Isle Police Department, as of 8:30am Monday, Three Buffalo are currently on the loose and roaming the streets of Presque Isle. They were at the Quoggy Jo Ski Center and then made their way to the Maple Grove Road... It is unclear if this incident is related to the OTHER buffalo incident that occured last year.

This is a developing situation, WAGM has a reporter heading to the scene and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aroostook Centre Mall Closing Until Further Notice
FOUND SAFEY!
UPDATE- Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock Sunday afternoon
UPDATE: Subject named in Drug, Firearm Arrest in Madawaska
Surveillance video shows missing Mainer.
Surveillance video shows missing Mainer asking for directions at gas station
.
Presque Isle Traffic Stop Uncovers Weapons, Drugs

Latest News

FOUND SAFEY!
UPDATE- Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock Sunday afternoon
Aroostook Centre Mall Closing Until Further Notice
Aroostook CA$H Coalition preparing taxes once again
Aroostook CA$H Coalition preparing taxes once again
Aroostook CA$H Coalition preparing taxes once again
Aroostook CA$H Coalition preparing taxes once again