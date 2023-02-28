Clouds Increase Ahead of Snow Showers This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. After a day of sunshine yesterday, clouds are expected to increase ahead of our next system which is right on our doorstep at this point.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the stronger area of low pressure sitting off to our northwest. We can see it has already begun to bring some widespread snow to the rest of New England. Based on the current track and placement of this system, we likely won’t see any snow showers develop until later on in the evening. This system does look to be short lived as clouds escape the region leading into the second half of the daytime tomorrow. While we currently have a storm on our doorstep we are also watching another stronger system towards the end of the week looking to bring some more mixed precipitation to the region.

Winter Weather Advisory (WAGM)

Ahead of this evening’s system the national weather service has placed most of the state into a winter weather advisory and that expires by the early morning hours of tomorrow when this system looks to wrap up. While the county isn’t currently placed into that winter weather advisory we will likely see the greatest impacts from this system during the morning commute.

Snow Showers Timing (WAGM)

Timing things out for you, we start to see the leading edge of the snow shower activity to the southwest already by mid morning. The main snow shower activity does not look to enter the region until we head into the late afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours, that’s when we will transition to more of a moderate snowfall with things becoming more steady. During the early morning hours of tomorrow, we will start to see the snow showers tapering off leaving us with some more scattered activity and then some lingering cloud cover. Models have trended a bit higher with snowfall totals with this system than what I was originally thinking. Accumulations do look to be remain on the lighter side with most areas picking up between two and five inches. Most of this will fall during the overnight hours, but will likely cause some slick conditions on the roadways in time for the morning commute.

Tomorrow’s temperatures climb again into the upper twenties and lower 30s, but clouds will likely stick around for most of the daytime. The better chance for any sunshine developing will be centered towards the afternoon as clouds attempt to break.

For more on today's forecast tune in to this morning's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

