Dangerous Driver Leads Police on Two High Speed Chases

(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A dangerous driver lead Fort Kent and Multiple Police Agencies on two high speed chases this afternoon. According to Fort Kent Police Chief Michael Delenna, The car was a early 2000′s model black bmw . Police first tried to stop the vehicle around 2:00pm but the driver eluded police and got away. the vehicle was spotted and pursued again around 4:00pm, but due to the high rates of speed and dangerous actions of the driver, police decided to stand down. Delenna adds that they are working to identify the driver and if the public has any information to contact the fort kent police department.

