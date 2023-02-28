Follow-Up Friday: What are our current Cybersecurity Threats?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -47% of American Adults have had their personal information exposed by cyber criminals, according to the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA. In this week’s Follow-Up Friday, Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard takes a look at how cybersecurity threats have evolved since the late 90′s.

Daniel King - Chief of Cybersecurity / Region 1 - CISA " You think about where we were in 1999, some of us may have had computers in our homes, and businesses certainly had computers, but we’re in a time now where literally computers are around everything we do, everything we are”

Computers and Technology have taken over our lives and created a dependency says Daniel King, the Chief of Cybersecurity at CISA Region 1, which covers new england. King explains that with the rise in technology, everything from Cell Phones, to Refrigerators, to Lightbulbs can be a target for cyber criminals.

Daniel " What we’ve seen over the past 20 years is a scaling of computer crime, of cyber crime, and it’s confronting us every single minute of every single day.”

According to the website Threatmap on average around the world there are 50 Million cyber attacks that occur every day, with some days spiking over 120 Million. The largest category of those attacks currently is ransomware which makes up 27% of all attacks.

Daniel” what ransomware does is it actually hold a system hostage until you capitulate or give in to the hostage takers demands”

King adds that unlike crime that happens in the physical world, prosecuting, and even investigating cyber crimes is much more difficult.

Daniel” The challenge we have with this technology in the space that we operate in now, the concept that we have of borders and lines and states and organizations, inside of this digital space that we are in now those are pretty much irrelevant”

If you have found yourself or your business a victim of ransomware, king says you have one question to ask yourself : To Pay or not to pay

Daniel " these are criminals, they may be promising you that for a payment they’re going to unlock your system. There’s no guarantee of that, these are criminals, they’re gonna do whatever they can to get as much as they can from you, the position of the FBI and CISA is that we never recommend paying ransom, however we recognize that that is a decision and in some cases a business decision.”

