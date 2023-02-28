Increasing Clouds Expected Tonight Before Snow Showers Return Late Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had another chilly start to the day after clear skies for most spots during the overnight hours. Most communities woke up to temperatures back into the single digits and teens below zero. The good news is that temperatures aren’t expected to be as cold going over the next couple of days, with more chances for snow in the forecast through the work week.

This evening’s weather setup shows an area of low pressure sitting back off to our west this evening. This will continue to impact the great lakes over the next couple of hours, before eventually moving east and looking to impact us tomorrow night into the morning hours of Wednesday. This could lead to some travel concerns during the morning commute, but otherwise skies will begin to clear out late morning and into the early afternoon hours of Wednesday. This is short-lived, as more cloud cover enters the region Wednesday evening out ahead of a bigger system looking to bring snow and possibly mixed precipitation to the region going into Thursday.

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover continuing to increase. This leaves us with partly to mostly cloudy skies to start tomorrow morning, before cloud cover increases by the afternoon and evening. Snow showers begin to approach western parts of the county during the late afternoon hours, with snow showers on everyone’s doorstep by tomorrow evening. Light to moderate snow continues during the overnight hours, until activity becomes more scattered and breaks apart going into Wednesday. One last round of snow showers looks to impact the morning commute Wednesday, with skies clearing out for a brief time Wednesday afternoon. Clouds are expected to increase once again Wednesday evening out ahead of our next system looking to make a bigger impact to the region Thursday.

Snowfall potential tomorrow night into Wednesday doesn’t appear to be much. I think a widespread 2-5″ across the county will do it once again going into the morning hours of Wednesday. While i do think this could provide some impacts for the morning commute Wednesday, at this point it doesn’t look to be a lot of snow, meaning plow crews should have an easier time getting this cleaned up Wednesday morning.

