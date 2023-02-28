Linneus Sno Sports Poker Run brings fun to the Snow sledding community

LINNEUS, Maine (WAGM) - Snowmobilers were out in the Linneus community yesterday as the annual Linneus Sno Sports Poker Run was held. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

Ben Adams, Vice President of Linneus Sno Sports, says “Linneus Sno Sports has been doing the Poker Run for a number of years, it’s a big fundraiser throughout the season for us that generates money we need to go into the trail system for grooming equipment, fuel, and maintaining the trails.”

Many were out hitting the trails on Sunday for the annual Linneus Sno Sports Poker Run. While a poker run is a tradition for some snowmobile clubs around Aroostook County, they do things a little differently at the Linneus Sno Sports event.

Ben Adams: “We do have five stops, and the clubhouse is the final stop. We have four stops on the trails that is a combination between stores and camps. We also do photo contests, we have a huge stuffed animal out at each stop for the kids to stop and take their pictures with and do a photo contest to win some prizes there. We give away over a thousand dollars in cash prizes to the best hands, we got the top best three hands that get cash prizes, and the worst hands that get cash prizes as well.”

The Poker Run is a popular event for the club, and Adam’s says the fundraiser helps meet the clubs needs.

Ben Adams: “Of course with trail conditions, weather, and everything. We will get 150 snowmobilers through here in the course of the event. So we will we sell a couple of hundred hands, poker hands, so it’s a pretty big event for us.”

Adams says the event is so special because it brings the community together.

Ben Adams: “It’s just such a fun event, and it brings out a lot of local people and of course from all over. We get riders from all over the County that come down and participate in the event. But it’s just a lot of fun, there is a lot of comradery, people have a good time. We put on a lunch here at the clubhouse so the clubhouse will be busy all day long with riders in and out. It’s just a really good time.”

A tradition that looks to continue on for many more years to come. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

