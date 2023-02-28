Study: Zero-calorie sweetener boosts risk of stroke, heart attack

Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular...
Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular for people eating a keto diet.(0228_sweetener)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers are sounding the alarm on a popular artificial sweetener.

A study found erythritol can double the chance of a heart attack or stroke for people in the top quarter of those with the sweetener in their blood.

The problem appears to be that it causes blood to clot more easily, which can cause problems when those clots break off and travel to the heart.

Researchers warn erythritol increases risk for heart attack and stroke as much as having diabetes does.

You may have never heard of the sweetener because it’s not typically used on its own.

Instead, erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular for people eating a keto diet.

The study was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 bison are on the loose in Presque Isle after escaping from their farm in Fort Fairfield
Traffic Alert: Bison still on the Loose
Aroostook Centre Mall Closing Until Further Notice
Sledding the County - Snowmobile Enforcement
Sledding the County - Snowmobile Enforcement
Here are the list of All Aroostook award winners for the winter sports
Winter Aroostook League All Stars announced
Here is the list of players who will compete in the Senior All Star games at Caribou.
Aroostook Senior All Stars ready to play one final game

Latest News

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022,...
Ex-FTX executive is 3rd to plead guilty in cooperation deal
Medical Monday - Internal Pacemaker and Defibrillators
Medical Monday: Women’s Heart Health
FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington on...
US Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering following cancer surgery
Medical Monday
Medical Monday Coronary Heart Disease
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions