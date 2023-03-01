Easton High School receives two $50,000 donations to renovate gymnasium floor

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) - Easton High School will soon have a newly renovated gymnasium floor thanks to two local companies. News Source 8 Isaac Potter has the story.

It was a school assembly to remember for Easton high school students. The school announced Tuesday plans to renovate the gymnasium floor thanks to two $50,000 dollar donations from Huber Engineered Woods and McCains Foods. Superintendent of Easton schools, Mark Stanley says they were excited and relieved to receive this donation.

Mark Stanley: “I think a project like this, times can be tough financially. Often projects like this have to be pushed to the side, because they are so expensive. So to have these super generous donations come out and it’s such a relief that we are able to have that huge financial foundation to now build off of the next year and a half or so, and hopefully get it in by 2024.”

Stanley says this project has been needed for the past few years. The gym, also known as “The Barn” is considered to be one of the oldest gyms in the state of Maine.

Mark Stanley: “It was built original to the school in 1948, we have had to have it resurfaced several times. It has gotten to the point several years ago they said it can’t be surfaced anymore, it would become a safety hazard. The only option is to replace which is a huge undertaking. Our goal is to design a gym, a gym floor, and some of the accessories that honors our past and our history but having updated facilities as well.”

He adds, something that makes this project extra special is that Easton High School Alumni work for the two companies.

Mark Stanley: “The kids recognize the folks here, a lot of these people presented today they put blood sweat and tears onto this floor. So it adds a little bit of an emotional connection. The people who are donating, they know what they are donating towards and they got a connection to that and I think that helps.”

If all things go according to plan, Stanley says they would start soliciting bids next winter with a plan to install the floor in the summer of 2024. Once everything is completed, the gym will be named the Galen Flewelling Memorial Gymnasium. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

