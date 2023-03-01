More Sunshine This Afternoon with Another Round of Snow Showers Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We had some snow showers develop into the region overnight and they did extend into the early morning hours of today. They have since tapered off at this point, but with temperatures into the upper teens and twenties this morning it’s likely we could be dealing with some slick spots on the roadways.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure which provided us with the snow showers now sitting off to our east at this point. That will allow for cloud cover to break apart and bring more sunshine into the region by the afternoon. However, it does look to be short lived because of our next system right on our doorstep bringing some additional snow showers to the region overnight and into the daytime tomorrow.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of today for you, cloud cover sticks around until mid morning. That’s when we will start to see a gradual decrease in cloud cover with more sunshine expected by the afternoon. It’s not until the evening commute where clouds will quickly increase again blanketing the region ahead of snow showers developing. Because cloud cover sticks around this evening and warmer air remains in place, low temperatures will only fall back into the upper teens and lower twenties.

Tomorrow's Snow Showers (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s snow showers become a bit more widespread as we head into mid to late morning. That’s when we will transition from some light to moderate bands of snowfall. The greatest impacts with this system do look to lie during mid morning into the afternoon. It does stick around for the evening commute before eventually tapering off leading into the late evening. Snowfall accumulations with this system do look to be light to moderate with a widespread three to six inches expected. Because temperatures are going to increase to right around the freezing mark, the snow we do see accumulate will likely have more of a light and fluffy consistency to it.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

