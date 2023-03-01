Snow Showers Continue Tonight, with Impacts Expected for the Morning Commute

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After another cloudy day for most spots across the county, we’re finally beginning to see some changes going into this evening. The low-pressure system providing cloud cover to the region continues to push its way east. As it does so, snow showers are working their way into the county, but are encountering dry air as they do so. This will continue to be the trend during the overnight hours, with snow showers eventually winning out over dry air. Accumulations remain light but could make roads slippery going into Wednesday. Wednesday starts off with lingering snow showers and cloud cover, before breaks in the clouds are possible going into the afternoon. This nicer weather is short-lived, as cloud cover quickly fills back into the region tomorrow night, along with snow shower chances returning with another area of low pressure going into Thursday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows snow showers advancing over the region going into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Snow showers continue up until sunrise, when activity looks to taper off for most spots. This will leave us with cloudy skies to start Wednesday morning, before some breaks in the clouds are possible late morning into the afternoon. Snowfall with this system doesn’t appear to be much, with 2 to as much as 5 inches expected across the county. While this isn’t any blockbuster event, keep in mind it doesn’t take that much snow to make roads slippery. This snow is also expected to remain on the lighter and fluffier side, but as temperatures warm up during the day tomorrow, a good amount of that new snow will likely melt.

Snowfall Potential (Tomorrow PM - Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be on the warmer side. High temperatures look to climb up into the lower 30s, with most spots hovering within a degree or two of the freezing mark. Southwesterly winds continue to bring warmer air into the region and are the primary factor warming things up across the state.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening, and stay safe out there!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.