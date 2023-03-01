Some Stores in Aroostook Centre Mall Will Be Open Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A good portion of the Aroostook Centre Mall will be without power sometime after 10 am tomorrow morning unless something changes according to General Manager Bruce Brigman.

In a quick phone update earlier today, Brigman told WAGM that Versant Power has been working with a couple of tenants, about taking over payments of their store’s utilities.

Brigman says Ruby Tuesdays, VIP, Harbor Freight, JCPenney and Chopsticks will be open tomorrow.

There have been rumors that two potential local buyers were interested in purchasing the mall, Brigman says only one individual, that he is aware of, has reached out to Kohan Retail Investment Group and made a serious offer, talks are still ongoing and moving fast.

Brigman says many of the tenants he has spoken to are worried but optimistic, and says he appreciates the outpouring of support from the community.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.