Class D State Tournament games will now be played on Monday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Class D State Championship games will now be played on Monday because of the weather forecast for a significant amount of snow in the Southern Part of the State on Saturday. The SAHS and Seacoast Christian Girls game and SAHS and Forest Hills Boys game will be now played on Monday beginning at 6 pm.

Here is the complete press release from Michael Burnham Executive Director of the Maine Principals’s Association.

NEWS RELEASE

Contact Person: Michael Burnham, Executive Director | Interscholastic Division

Release Date: March 2, 2023

Subject: State Basketball Schedule and CNESSPA Indoor Track and Wrestling Championships

Due to the impending storm this weekend there have been several changes made to the state basketball schedule, as well as the CNESSPA Indoor Track Championships.

The Class B games that were originally scheduled to be played at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland have been postponed. They have been rescheduled to the Augusta Civic Center for the following times.

Saturday, March 4, 2023 Augusta Civic Center

Class B Girls 7:05 p.m. Ellsworth vs. Spruce Mountain

Class B Boys 8:45 p.m. Orono vs. Oceanside

The Class D games that were originally scheduled to be played at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor have been postponed. They have been rescheduled at the Cross Insurance Center at that following times.

Monday, March 6, 2023 Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class D Girls 6:05 p.m. Seacoast Christian vs. Southern Aroostook

Class D Boys 7:45 p.m. Forest Hills vs. Southern Aroostook

The Class AA games in Portland and the Class C games in Bangor are currently scheduled to be played at the same times.

Should the forecast worsen, and games not be able to be played on Saturday evening, the following make-up schedule will be utilized. Please note that a decision on these games will be made on Friday.

Monday, March 6, 2023 Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Class AA Girls 6:05 p.m. Oxford Hills vs. Gorham

Class AA Boys 7:45 p.m. Portland vs. South Portland

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Portland Expo

Class B Girls 6:05 p.m. Ellsworth vs. Spruce Mountain

Class B Boys 7:45 p.m. Orono vs. Oceanside

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class C Girls 6:05 p.m. Old Orchard Beach vs. Dexter

Class C Boys 7:45 p.m. Dirigo vs. Calais

New England Indoor Track and Wrestling Championship Information

For the latest on the New England Championships go to their website: New England Council (newenglandsports.com)

New England Indoor Track Championships

Updated Start Time for CNESSPA NE Indoor Track & Field Championship, March 4, 2023 at The Reggie Lewis Center

NEW TIMES:

Registration opens at 10am

12:00 p.m. - Hurdles/Dash

12:30 p.m. - Field Events

1:00 p.m. - Oval/ Events

New England Wrestling Championships

NO CHANGES currently for the CNESSPA NE Wrestling Championships on March 3 & 4, 2023

