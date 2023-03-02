Class D State Tournament games will now be played on Monday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Class D State Championship games will now be played on Monday because of the weather forecast for a significant amount of snow in the Southern Part of the State on Saturday. The SAHS and Seacoast Christian Girls game and SAHS and Forest Hills Boys game will be now played on Monday beginning at 6 pm.
Here is the complete press release from Michael Burnham Executive Director of the Maine Principals’s Association.
NEWS RELEASE
50 Industrial Drive, Augusta, ME 04330 * (207) 622-0217
*********************************************************************************************
Contact Person: Michael Burnham, Executive Director | Interscholastic Division
Release Date: March 2, 2023
Subject: State Basketball Schedule and CNESSPA Indoor Track and Wrestling Championships
*************************************************************************************
Due to the impending storm this weekend there have been several changes made to the state basketball schedule, as well as the CNESSPA Indoor Track Championships.
The Class B games that were originally scheduled to be played at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland have been postponed. They have been rescheduled to the Augusta Civic Center for the following times.
Saturday, March 4, 2023 Augusta Civic Center
Class B Girls 7:05 p.m. Ellsworth vs. Spruce Mountain
Class B Boys 8:45 p.m. Orono vs. Oceanside
The Class D games that were originally scheduled to be played at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor have been postponed. They have been rescheduled at the Cross Insurance Center at that following times.
Monday, March 6, 2023 Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Class D Girls 6:05 p.m. Seacoast Christian vs. Southern Aroostook
Class D Boys 7:45 p.m. Forest Hills vs. Southern Aroostook
The Class AA games in Portland and the Class C games in Bangor are currently scheduled to be played at the same times.
Should the forecast worsen, and games not be able to be played on Saturday evening, the following make-up schedule will be utilized. Please note that a decision on these games will be made on Friday.
Monday, March 6, 2023 Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
Class AA Girls 6:05 p.m. Oxford Hills vs. Gorham
Class AA Boys 7:45 p.m. Portland vs. South Portland
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Portland Expo
Class B Girls 6:05 p.m. Ellsworth vs. Spruce Mountain
Class B Boys 7:45 p.m. Orono vs. Oceanside
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Class C Girls 6:05 p.m. Old Orchard Beach vs. Dexter
Class C Boys 7:45 p.m. Dirigo vs. Calais
New England Indoor Track and Wrestling Championship Information
For the latest on the New England Championships go to their website: New England Council (newenglandsports.com)
New England Indoor Track Championships
Updated Start Time for CNESSPA NE Indoor Track & Field Championship, March 4, 2023 at The Reggie Lewis Center
NEW TIMES:
Registration opens at 10am
12:00 p.m. - Hurdles/Dash
12:30 p.m. - Field Events
1:00 p.m. - Oval/ Events
New England Wrestling Championships
NO CHANGES currently for the CNESSPA NE Wrestling Championships on March 3 & 4, 2023
Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.