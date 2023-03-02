More Snow Showers Expected Tomorrow with Impacts Through the Evening Commute

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Most spots woke up with another coating of snow on the ground. Looking at some of the snowfall totals across the county, many spots reported totals of a couple of inches of snow. Higher amounts were seen the further north you made it in the county, with spots along the St. John Valley seeing some of the highest accumulations. Overall, most spots ended up receiving within what I had forecasted last night, with most communities leaning more towards the lower end of forecasted amounts.

Snowfall Reports (From Today) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows another unorganized area of low pressure sitting back off to our west this evening. This low will gain strength as it pushes east during the overnight hours and will have enough moisture to bring snow showers to the region going into the day tomorrow. Light to moderate snow showers are expected for most of the day as low pressure sits over the region. This will eventually lead to snow showers coming to an end late tomorrow night as low pressure exits the region. Winds are then able to shift into the northwest, bringing colder and drier air back into the county going into the day Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover continuing to increase from southwest to northeast during the overnight hours. Snow shower activity remains just to our south, with snow showers not expected to impact us until we get past sunrise tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid and upper teens for most spots. Southerly winds remain light for everyone during the overnight hours, but that combined with the cloud cover are what help to keep temperatures warmer than what we saw last night into this morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has placed us under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning mid-morning tomorrow and lasting through midnight tomorrow night. The primary concern with the snow will once again be slippery travel, with the Thursday evening commute looking to have the biggest impact. Make sure to leave yourself plenty of extra time to get where you are trying to go tomorrow, as light to moderate snow showers will make it difficult to keep up with.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall with this system once again doesn’t look to be much, but an additional 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible going through the day. Keep in mind with this slow accumulation, it could make roads extra greasy tomorrow, especially with temperatures close to the freezing mark for much of the afternoon.

Snowfall Potential (Through Early Friday AM) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.