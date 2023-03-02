Some Tenants Remain Open at Aroostook Centre Mall

The Open sign of Crown Collectibles Light's up the storefront Thursday Afternoon.
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Power was shutoff to some areas of the Aroostook Centre Mall earlier this morning, though the mall is still open, with several businesses welcoming in customers.

General Manager Bruce Brigman said in a phone interview earlier today that Versant Power was able to provide power to some tenants, and their neighbors, because the tenants were able to take over electricity payments from the mall.

Code Enforcement, as well as the Fire Marshall’s Office met with Brigman this morning to review some safety concerns, which Brigman says were alleviated.

Ruby Tuesdays, Chopsticks, Crown Collectables, Nail City, Bath and Body Works, JCPenney, Dollar Tree, Harbor Freight and VIP remain open.

Brigman says that as of this morning, talks with the potential buyer continue and the buyer seems positive about the future of the Aroostook Centre Mall.

He says they are hoping everything will be in the potential new owner’s name shortly.

