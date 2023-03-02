Widespread Snow Develops Late Morning Extending into the Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. After another round of snow showers yesterday brought some light accumulations to the region, we have another system on our doorstep.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows another low pressure system looking to bring the snow continuing to sit off to our west at this point. As it strengthens it will quickly make its way into the region resulting in some additional light to moderate snow.

Winter Weather Advisory (WAGM)

Because of the potential for moderate snow accumulations, the National Weather Service has already placed the entire region into a winter weather advisory until the early morning hours of tomorrow. Timing out the snow for you, we start to see the leading edge of the snow shower activity develop from the south and west. Once we get into the afternoon, that’s when we will transition from some lighter bands over to some moderate snowfall for a brief period of time. This is when I expect the greatest impacts to be with this system overall. The snow does continue through the evening commute, so travel may be difficult. As the system begins to taper off we will be left with a transition back to some lighter bands of snow. Overnight tonight we will be left with some linger cloud cover, but only for a brief period of time as more sunshine is expected in time for tomorrow. Low temperatures will eventually fall back into the mid to upper teens.

Snowfall accumulations with this system do look to be a widespread three to six inches overall. The lowest totals do look to be centered towards western New Brunswick with one to three inches likely. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some localized higher totals based on where the moderate bands of snow set up.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Sunshine returns to the region tomorrow with temperatures returning to average into the mid to upper twenties. Even though temperatures will remain below the freezing mark, it is likely we will see some of the accumulating snow melting because of the sunshine.

We will have more updates on the snow for you throughout the day. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and stay safe!

