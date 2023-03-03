Connectivity issues prevent some credit union members from accessing online accounts

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Some Credit Union customers weren’t able to log into their online accounts Thursday, due to a connectivity problem. According to Jen Burke, the Assistant Vice President of Communications and Outreach at the Maine Credit Union League, members of credit unions throughout the state experienced intermittent connectivity challenges, which temporarily interrupted access to online and mobile banking. Some of those members were here in the County. The County Federal Credit Union, NorState Federal Credit Union and Acadia Federal Credit Union all posted on their Facebook pages about the outage. WAGM spoke with Burke Thursday afternoon and she says, despite the issue, no accounts were put into jeopardy.

Burke says, “I want to assure all of our credit union members at these institutions that are being impacted that their funds are safe and secure. It’s just a connectivity issue, if they were to go into their local credit union branch for example, they could conduct their transactions just as they could if they were home and Atm, debit, credit card, none of that is impacted. It’s just the online digital connections.”

As of 4 PM Thursday, the issue was resolved and online and mobile banking accounts were available once again for all credit union members affected. Burke says if you have any questions or concerns about your account, you can reach out to your local credit union.

