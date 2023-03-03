More Sunshine Expected Today with Clouds Increasing Late

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good morning and happy Friday. After more snow throughout the daytime yesterday, most areas picked up quite a bit of accumulating snow as of late evening. The highest total did come from Houlton where we did see some more of those moderate to heavy bands fill into the region for a longer period of times. Caribou saw just under five and a half inches of snow.

The lowest totals were centered towards points north. Both Fort Fairfield and Madawaska only saw just over three inches of snow given how this system did track. These locations remained in some lighter bands throughout the day.

We did have some lingering flurries early this morning, they have since cleared out. This morning’s weather setup shows the system that brought the snow to the region now sitting well off to our east. We will see more sunshine develop into the region today. But it will be short lived because of another system developing to west bringing some enhanced cloud cover to the region tomorrow. Timing things out for you, clearing skies do look to continue well into the afternoon hours. Because there will be plenty of sunshine, it’s likely a lot of the snow we saw accumulated yesterday will have the potential of melting onto the roadways. Clouds will eventually increase leading into the late evening, but they will take a while to do so and that will allow our low temperatures to fall back below the zero degree mark.

Looking at tomorrow, we do see clouds continuing to blanket the region. While the leading edge of the snowfall does come close to the region, we likely won’t see any snowfall. However, if you do have to travel downstate this weekend, travel will likely be difficult with moderate to heavy bands of snow, so this is something you will want to keep in mind. Clouds will decrease again heading into the daytime on Sunday providing us with more sunshine and temperatures back into the lower thirties. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, temperatures will continue to increase closer to the upper thirties making things become a bit more unsettled.

