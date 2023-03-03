Snow Tapers Off Late Tonight, with More Sunshine and Windy Weather Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We’ve seen messy weather across the county today as a low pressure system has brought light to moderate snow to much of the county through much of the day. Snowfall totals have been slow to trickle in, but most spots have been reporting snowfall totals between 4 to 6 inches of snow. With snow still falling in many spots, snowfall totals with this system are expected to be on the higher end, with some spots over southern Aroostook picking up over 6 inches of snow.

Snowfall Totals (as of 6:05pm)

This evening’s weather setup shows the unorganized area of low pressure sitting over New England this evening. This low will continue to track east during the overnight hours tonight, with snow showers expected to taper off this evening, and skies quickly clearing out before sunrise Friday. While plenty of sunshine is expected Friday, it won’t be as nice of a day in terms of temperatures. Actual air temperatures are expected to climb into the lower to mid 20s, but northwesterly winds remain gusty through much of the day, resulting in wind chills only making it into the single digits by the afternoon. As winds taper off Friday night, wind chills will no longer be a concern going into the day Saturday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours snow showers are expected to taper off over the next few hours from northwest to southeast, resulting in southern Aroostook being the last to see snow showers taper off. Cloud cover lingers into the early morning hours of Friday, before breaking apart and clearing out just before sunrise. Friday shapes up to be a beautiful day in terms of sunshine. Mostly sunny skies are expected for everyone during the day tomorrow, before some cloud cover returns to the region late in the afternoon. this will be out ahead of a low pressure system looking to impact places downstate, but won’t have much of an impact here.

Future Satellite & Radar

High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the lower to mid 20s by the afternoon. the best chance of seeing the mid and upper 20s will be over southern Aroostook, however it won’t feel like it stepping outside. Northwesterly winds remain gusty during the day tomorrow, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. This will keep wind chills on the colder side, sitting in the single digits for most spots during the afternoon and into the evening. As winds lighten up during the evening hours, wind chills will become less of a concern going into the day Sunday.

Future Feels-Like Temperatures (1 PM Friday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on this evening's forecast, make sure to watch the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

