Mostly Cloudy Skies Tomorrow as System Passes to the South; More Sunshine for the Second Half of the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Looking at some of the snowfall reports from across the county, this system ended up panning out similar to what I was expecting for snowfall. The exception to this was southern Aroostook, where they saw higher end amounts over 8 inches in spots. Working your way further north, other communities ended up in between the 3-to-6-inch range that I was expecting.

Snowfall Reports (From Yesterday's System) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows our next weather maker, a low-pressure system currently sitting off to our south and west. This is trying to push its way north and east but is being blocked by high pressure currently sitting over the state. As this high pressure weakens and pushes northeast, it will allow for the low-pressure system to do the same. As high pressure hangs on just to our northeast tomorrow, snow showers likely won’t reach the county, or if they do it will be over far southern Aroostook. This low eventually re-develops in the Gulf of Maine and exits the region saturday night, leaving us with high pressure and more sunshine building in for Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover increasing across the state from southwest to northeast. I think this computer model might be a bit fast in how cloud cover advances into the region, but partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for everyone in the county by sunrise tomorrow. Downstate begins to see snow during the early morning hours of saturday, with snow making it as far north as the capitol region if not possibly Bangor by sunrise saturday morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off back into the single digits both below and above zero depending on where you are. As clouds increase later tonight, they will work to lock in any heat left in the air. Northwesterly winds are also expected to be light during this time, meaning they won’t be as big of a factor in controlling temperatures tonight.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows partly to mostly cloudy skies continuing for us as snow continues downstate. By mid-morning saturday, snow could make it as far north as Millinocket but will be light in nature, with heavier snow confined further south. Snow continues into early afternoon downstate, before tapering off for everyone by late afternoon early evening. Skies begin to clear out during the overnight hours tomorrow night, resulting in clearing skies and better weather in store for Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow climb back up into the mid to upper 20s. With cloud cover in place for most spots, temperatures won’t feel as warm as what we saw during the day today. Northwesterly winds will also be lighter, which will work in making things feel a bit warmer.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunday starts off with some cloud cover, before sunshine breaks back through going through much of the day. Overall, Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days, with warmer temperatures also expected by the afternoon. With high pressure building back into the region, winds are expected to become gustier, and will remain gusty going into next week. High temperatures Sunday look to climb into the lower to mid-30s for most spots. With temperatures climbing close to if not above freezing, expect quite a bit of melting to occur during the day, this could lead to slippery travel Sunday night into monday as surfaces re-freeze.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to watch this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

