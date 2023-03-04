SAHS teams ready to play on Monday

DYER BROOK , Maine (WAGM) -The SAHS boys and girls have a couple of extra days before they defend their State Championships. The games that were scheduled for Saturday have been postponed and will now be played on Monday. Both Coach Cliff Urquhart and Brett Russell say their teams are focused and will be ready when they run onto the Cross Insurance Center Floor on Monday.

(Cliff Urquhart):” We were certainly ready to play on Saturday. With the extra day off we weren’t able to practice yesterday because of the snow. It just pushes preparation back a day.”

(Brett Russell):” This is just another day. Get in the gym get some shots keep that mojo going. Either way we will get another day in the gym and get some shots. and get ready for the game Monday now.”

Both teams were excited to bring Regional titles back to Dyer Brook again and now the teams can focus on their final practices of the season

Urquhart:” Kids are laser focused they know there is one game left. All the distractions all the All Stars teams all that is behind them. We have one game left to go it’s been a good week.

Russell:” I am little more relaxed and that makes them a little more relaxed. It has been a good week of practice.”

Both Coaches says the community has come out in droves to support them

Russell:” They showed up in waves and droves and we expected the same this year and they haven’t let us down.”

Urquhart:” People are wishing us good luck. We just had a pep rally about an hour ago. The entire school came in with band and the cheerleaders. It’s been a good week.”

