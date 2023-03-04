TSA agents find cat in traveler’s carry-on bag after sent through X-ray machine

TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the...
TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the X-ray machine.(TSA Northeast via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (CNN) - Authorities at a Virginia airport say they recently found a live pet in a person’s carry-on bag.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said a cat was sent through an X-ray machine at the Norfolk International Airport.

Farbstein shared the X-ray image on social media along with a note to pet owners urging them to not send their pets through the X-ray machines at TSA checkpoints.

According to the agency, the traveler in this case either didn’t know they were supposed to take the cat out of the bag before going through the checkpoint or forgot.

The cat, and its owner, had to go through security again, the proper way.

Cats and dogs must walk or be carried through the metal detector, according to the TSA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Open sign of Crown Collectibles Light's up the storefront Thursday Afternoon.
Some Tenants Remain Open at Aroostook Centre Mall
Presque Isle boys hockey 22-23
Presque Isle Boys Hockey Ready For Semifinal Matchup with Messalonskee
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
WARM WINTER & CEDAR SHORTAGE CRISIS CAUSE LAYOFFS AT KATAHDIN FOREST PRODUCTS
Warm Weather & Cedar Shortage Crisis Cause Layoffs at Katahdin Forest Products
Both SAHS teams will play for Class D State Titles on Monday.
SAHS teams ready to play on Monday

Latest News

Rachael Ray is reportedly ending her daytime syndication talk show.
Reports: ‘Rachael Ray’ show ending after 17 seasons
Amazon says construction on their second headquarters in Arlington is paused. (WUSA, NBBJ,...
Amazon pauses construction second HQ site
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
A small Texas town is searching for answers after three children were stabbed to death at home....
Three children fatally stabbed, 2 others injured